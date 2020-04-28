Japan businesses that refuse to shut down may yet face legal consequences

The government may consider revising a special law on the fight against the coronavirus so it can punish businesses that defy shutdown requests, according to economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Nishimura, speaking at a news conference Monday, referred to pachinko parlors refusing to close even after their names have been publicized.

He said the name-and-shame approach seems to be having the opposite effect, with people flocking to these establishments.

“We will have no choice but to consider legislation with punitive provisions if many facilities refuse to follow (shutdown requests),” he said.