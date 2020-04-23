Japan to impose entry ban on travelers from Russia and UAE as virus spreads

Japan plans to impose an entry ban on travelers who have recently been in Russia and several Middle Eastern countries that have seen a recent surge in coronavirus infections, government sources said Thursday.

Foreign travelers who have been to Russia, the United Arab Emirates or any of some other countries not yet announced within two weeks of arriving in Japan will be denied entry, bringing the number of countries subject to such restrictions to around 80.

The National Security Council, headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will finalize the move soon, the sources said.

Ahead of imposing the entry ban, the Foreign Ministry will raise its travel advisory for the countries in question to Level 3, the second-highest category, and warn to avoid all trips there.

Reported coronavirus cases in Russia stood at nearly 58,000 as of Wednesday, increasing more than twentyfold from the beginning of the month, according to the World Health Organization.

Japan has already banned foreign travelers from 73 countries and regions, including China, South Korea, the United States and most of Europe, as well as suspended visas issued to people from the rest of the world.

Japanese citizens are allowed back into the country but must be tested for the coronavirus and self-isolate for two weeks to watch for symptoms such as high fever and coughing.