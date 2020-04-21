Hostage standoff at Fukuoka restaurant ends with man taken into custody

A hostage situation in the city of Fukuoka ended Tuesday afternoon when police took a man into custody at an eel restaurant, after two young girls were held hostage there, authorities said.

The 3-year-old and 6-year-old girls had been held hostage since around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the restaurant by the 35-year-old man, a former employee, with a knife.

The girls, who are the restaurant owner’s children, are apparently unharmed, according to the police.

The man had been asking to speak directly to their father, the police said.

According to an acquaintance of the restaurant owner, the man was fired from the restaurant a few days earlier.

Police believe difficulties between the man and the owner are related to motives behind the incident.