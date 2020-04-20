Tokyo reports 102 new COVID-19 cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a slight improved from the 107 reported Sunday, local media quoted government sources as saying.

The new cases brought the overall total in the capital to 3,184. The highest single-day number for Tokyo so far was 201 last Friday, according to metropolitan government data.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week expanded the state of emergency from Tokyo and six other prefectures to the entire nation.

The widening of the state of emergency is aimed at preventing people from traveling during the Golden Week holidays, which start later this month and run into early May.