Aichi Prefecture has asked the central government to add it to regions placed under a state of emergency amid the spread of the new coronavirus, Gov. Hideaki Omura said Thursday.

The request came after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and five prefectures.

Omura is set to hold a news conference later in the day.

Major automaker Toyota Motor Corp. is headquartered in the prefecture.