At least 140 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tokyo on Wednesday

Tokyo, where the highest total number of the novel coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Japan, is set to report more than 140 new cases on Wednesday, Kyodo News and local media reported, citing metropolitan government sources.

The number of infections marks the first rise in three days and come after a record 143 cases were confirmed Sunday. The latest infections would bring the total number of confirmed cases in Tokyo to at least 1,335, according to metropolitan government data.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka, as well as five prefectures on Tuesday, calling on the public to slash people-to-people contact by 70 to 80 percent for a month, in a bid to flatten the rate of infections within two weeks in hopes of a gradual decline.