Magnitude 5.5 quake rattles central Japan; no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 shook central Japan early Friday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said.

The quake struck at 2:18 a.m. in Ishikawa Prefecture with a focus 12 kilometers below the surface, the Meteorological Agency said. The quake registered upper 5 on the Japanese earthquake intensity scale of 7 in Wajima and lower 5 in Anamizu, both in the prefecture.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage from the quake, according to local authorities in Ishikawa Prefecture.

In neighboring Toyama Prefecture, however, a man in his 60s sustained light injuries after something slipped from a shelf and hit his head, local police said.

A Meteorological Agency official told a news conference in Tokyo that people living in the area who felt a strong shake should be prepared over the next week for another possible quake with a similar intensity.

The earthquake was also felt across a wide area from the west of the country to the northeast, the agency said.