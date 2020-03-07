Hometown tax donations to tissue-producing Shizuoka city jump as Japanese scramble to get toilet paper

For one city in Shizuoka Prefecture, panic-buying has evolved into panic-donating.

The city of Fuji has seen a rush of donations through the furusato nōzei (hometown tax donation system) from people hoping to secure toilet and tissue paper as return gifts amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Donations to the city, which produces around 30 percent of the toilet paper made in Japan, increased sharply after false rumors spread across the country that the outbreak might lead to shortages of such items.

In the three days from Feb. 28, the city received some 1,330 donations, exceeding the 1,160 donations it received in the whole of February last year.

The city attracted people’s attention after panic-buying of the product emptied store shelves.

After receiving over 500 donations on Feb. 28, the local government stopped accepting some donations due to the difficulty of supplying return gifts.

In the three days from Feb. 28, the city collected some ¥22 million in donations, compared to the ¥250 million it received in all of fiscal 2018.

With the situation stabilizing, the number of donations has now fallen back to some 100 per day.

“We’re grateful for receiving donations and drawing public attention to our regional specialties,” a city official said. “But we hope people will act calmly because factories have stocks.”