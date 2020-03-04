Inundated in typhoon, Musashikosugi plunges in ranking of desirable places to live in Kanto region

The Musashikosugi district in Kanagawa Prefecture plunged in this year’s rankings of most desirable places to live in the Kanto region, a private survey showed Tuesday.

Perceptions of Musashikosugi, which has many luxury high-rise condominiums, appears to have worsened after the area suffered flooding due to powerful Typhoon Hagibis in October.

In the ranking, Musashikosugi dropped to 20th place from ninth last year and sixth in 2018, according to Recruit Sumai Company Ltd., which runs the Suumo real estate information website.

The survey covered Tokyo and the four neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba and Ibaraki.

The top three districts were unchanged, in the same order for the third straight year. Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, topped the list, followed by the Ebisu of Tokyo ranking second and Kichijoji, also in the capital, in third place.

The online survey, conducted in January, received responses from 7,000 people aged between 20 and 49 living in the five Kanto prefectures.