Man arrested over selling jailbroken iPhones with Apple trademark

Police in Kyoto Prefecture arrested a 19-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly modifying iPhones and selling them with the trademark of Apple Inc. left on the devices, in violation of the trademark law.

The man, a part-timer in the town of Harima in neighboring Hyogo Prefecture, has admitted to the charges, investigative sources said.

He is suspected of selling a modified iPhone with the Apple trademark online to an 18-year-old man in Kyoto Prefecture for ¥15,000 in August last year, the sources said. The suspect also allegedly sold such an iPhone to an 18-year-old man in the central prefecture of Aichi for ¥50,000, in conspiracy with a 20-year-old acquaintance, in November or December in the same year.

With modified — or jailbroken — iPhones, users can install illegitimate apps that enable them to cheat on mobile games.

The jailbroken iPhones that were confiscated in the case have been installed with such apps that can be used for multiple games, the sources said.

The two men who bought the modified iPhones said their purpose was to use such cheating apps, according to the sources.

The police raided the suspect’s home in January and seized 15 secondhand iPhones. Of them, 14 were modified, according to the sources.

The police believe that the suspect sold a total of some 60 jailbroken iPhones between July last year and January, earning some ¥2.5 million, the sources said.