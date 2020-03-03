South Korea reports 600 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths

South Korea reported 600 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths from the virus, taking total infections to 4,812, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Anger and fear around the virus’ spread have gripped South Korea as a religious sect at the centre of the outbreak comes under scrutiny.

The leader of the sect linked to more than half the country’s coronavirus cases apologized Monday for the spread of the disease.

“I would like to offer my sincere apology to the people on behalf of the members,” said Shincheonji head Lee Man-hee, his voice breaking.