Tokyo and Beijing agree to delay Xi's state visit to Japan as nations battle coronavirus outbreak: source

Tokyo and Beijing have agreed to delay Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Japan as the two countries battle the outbreak of the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The visit had been originally planned for early April.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will officially announce the delay later this week, the person said, adding that a new schedule for Xi’s visit has not been decided

Xi was slated to make the trip to Tokyo in what would be the first state visit by a Chinese president since Hu Jintao in May 2008.

Japanese government officials had suggested that the visit could be delayed until fall or later after the country hosts the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

“Xi’s visit in April has become difficult,” a senior official in the Abe administration said on Sunday. The Japanese government had told China that it is not the right time to go ahead with Xi’s visit, according to the sources.

A state visit would include a meeting with Emperor Naruhito and a banquet at the Imperial Palace. Normally, meetings with the emperor must be finalized a month in advance.

On Saturday, Abe told a news conference there was no change to the schedule for the visit, adding, “It will be the first visit by a Chinese president in a decade so we need to be able to show solid outcomes. From that perspective, Japan and China will closely communicate with each other.”

But strong opposition to the visit has been emerging within the government and Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, especially among conservative lawmakers who have argued that major issues ranging from China’s maritime assertiveness to the human rights situation in Hong Kong are outstanding.

When China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi came to Tokyo in late February, Japan told him that preparations for the visit were behind schedule due to the virus outbreak, according to the sources.

A number of preparatory meetings between Japanese and Chinese officials have been called off as the pneumonia-causing virus spreads globally from its epicenter in Wuhan, in central China.

The officials have not worked out the details yet of a political document on the future of the countries’ relations to be issued by Abe and Xi, so Japan told Yang that it was becoming difficult to secure concrete results from a meeting between the leaders, the sources said.

Yang told Japanese officials that he would convey their views to Beijing, according to the sources.