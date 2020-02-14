Cultural Affairs Agency's move from Tokyo to Kyoto postponed

The central government and Kyoto authorities Thursday approved a delay in the relocation of the Cultural Affairs Agency from Tokyo to Kyoto from the original schedule of before March 2022.

Construction work at the new site in the city is taking longer than expected due mainly to design changes and work is unlikely to be completed until August 2022 at the earliest, Kyoto Prefectural Government officials said.

The relocation was initially scheduled to take place by fiscal 2021, which starts on April 1, 2021, according to an agreement reached in 2017 among the central, prefectural and city governments.

The move is part of a broader effort by the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to weaken the concentration of government functions in Tokyo and revitalize regional economies.