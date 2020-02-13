Pop singer Noriyuki Makihara again arrested over drug possession

Police arrested pop singer Noriyuki Makihara, 50, for alleged illegal stimulant possession, investigative sources said Thursday.

According to NHK, police found 0.083 gram of stimulant at his condominium in Tokyo’s Minato Ward in April 2018. Later police concluded Makihara himself owned the substance, which led to Thursday’s arrest, according to NHK.

Makihara was arrested in August 1999 for stimulant possession and was given a suspended sentence of 1½ years imprisonment later the same year. He admitted to using and the ruling was finalized at the Tokyo District Court.

Makihara is also a famous pop music composer, as he composed “Sekai ni Hitotsu Dake no Hana” (“The Only One Flower in the World”) — recorded by SMAP in 2003 — one of the most popular Japanese songs in decades.