Japan firms face challenges in restarting China factories amid COVID-19 outbreak

Japanese manufacturers in China face challenges in restarting operations following an extended Lunar New Year holiday as the coronavirus outbreak restricts the movement of people and goods.

Mazda Motor Corp., which planned to resume operations at a plant in Nanjing as early as Wednesday, postponed the restart to at least Monday.

“We made this decision after considering delays in parts procurement and other factors,” a Mazda official said.

Bridgestone Corp. put off the restart of its tire plant in Huizhou to at least Monday, citing manpower shortages.

Japan Tobacco Inc. postponed the restart of operations at two of its six manufacturing and sales bases for processed foods.

Some manufacturers have resumed operations but only to a limited extent.

Chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. sees its plants operate at some 50 percent of capacity. Electronic parts maker Kyocera Corp. has reopened its plants, but they have not got back to normal operations.

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to reopen four vehicle plants as early as Monday. But suppliers have yet to resume full operations, making the automaker difficult to maintain its supply chains.

Delays in parts supplies from China have started to affect production in Japan.

Nissan Motor Co. will idle its plant in Kanda, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Friday and Monday.

Yamaha Motor Co. is looking to alternative sources for supply parts due to expectations of dwindling stocks from March if supply disruptions in China continue.

Some 20,000 Japanese firms import products from China, according to Teikoku Databank Ltd., a credit research company.

“We’re considering alternative sources of supply to prepare for a situation in which we can’t procure confectioneries made in China,” a senior official of a major convenience store chain said.