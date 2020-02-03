Japan tests out new flight routes into and out of Haneda

Aircraft on Sunday flew low-altitude routes that will be introduced over central Tokyo into and out of Haneda Airport, the transport ministry said.

The flights took place from around 4:20 p.m. to before 6 p.m., to test out conditions of the new routes that are set to open for arrivals and departures March 29 at Haneda Airport.

More test flights are scheduled to take place for some six days by March 11.

The addition will boost the annual number of international flights into and out of Haneda Airport from up to 60,000 at present to 99,000, excluding early morning and late night hours, according to the ministry.

The new routes pass over areas such as Shinagawa and Shibuya wards. Some residents oppose the new routes due to concerns about noise and parts dropping from aircraft while in flight.

“I felt enormous pressure from the aircraft flying at low altitudes. I won’t get accustomed to that,” Kiwami Omura, head of a group of residents opposing the use of the new routes, said of Sunday’s test flights.