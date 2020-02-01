Japan files petition with WTO over South Korean shipbuilding industry measures, report says

Officials from South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy have said that the Japanese government has filed a petition with the World Trade Organization over shipping industry realignment measures in South Korea, according to a report by the Yonhap news agency.

Yonhap on Friday quoted the officials as saying Tokyo claims that Japan’s shipbuilding industry has suffered damage due to the measures in the South Korean industry.

In November 2018, Japan sued South Korea at the Geneva-based WTO, alleging that Seoul’s lavish support for the domestic shipbuilding sector had been violating the organization’s rules.