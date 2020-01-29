Plane carrying Japanese evacuees from Wuhan arrives in Tokyo

A charter jet carrying about 200 Japanese nationals from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of a deadly virus outbreak, arrived in Tokyo Wednesday morning.

Medical personnel traveled on board to check on passengers who are being asked to stay at home for two weeks and be on the lookout for symptoms. None of the passengers is infected with the new pneumonia-causing coronavirus, according to the Foreign Ministry.

As of Tuesday morning, there were about 650 Japanese nationals who had requested evacuation from Wuhan, where the virus was first identified.

A second charter flight for Japanese nationals may leave Japan around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a government official said, and further flights are expected to be arranged.

The virus has already claimed at least 131 lives and infected more than 5,000 people in China while also spreading globally, with cases confirmed in Japan, the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

China has imposed a virtual lockdown on Wuhan and other cities in Hubei Province in an effort to contain the outbreak during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The plane carrying the first Japanese evacuees left Japan on Tuesday night, also delivering masks and protective suits requested by China.

Japan’s health ministry has so far confirmed seven cases of the virus in the country, including one man who had not travelled to China. The man from the city of Nara had driven a tour bus with tourists from Wuhan twice in January, the health ministry said.

Thousands of foreigners are among those effectively trapped in the area, and numerous countries are devising plans to get their nationals out.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the virus a “demon” during talks on Tuesday with the head of the World Health Organization in Beijing, and pledged a “timely” release of updates about the crisis.

Following the Xi-Tedros talks, the WHO said the two sides had agreed to send international experts to China “as soon as possible … to guide global response efforts.”

“Stopping the spread of this virus both in China and globally is WHO’s highest priority,” Tedros said.