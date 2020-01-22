Seiichi Eto (left), minister in charge of territorial issues, visits the National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Monday. | KYODO

Japan rejects South Korean protest over reopened national territory museum

The Japanese government Tuesday rejected South Korea’s protest against the reopening of the National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty in Tokyo.

“Foreign people unhappy about it should come to see it. There’s nothing fabricated,” Seiichi Eto, minister in charge of territorial issues, said at a news conference, referring to the museum.

On Monday, the South Korean foreign ministry said Seoul “strongly protests” the expansion of the museum and urged its closure.

The museum has displays related to the Takeshima Islands in Shimane Prefecture.

Seoul claims that the islands in the Sea of Japan are an integral part of South Korean territory. They are called Dokdo in South Korea.

The museum opened to the public on Tuesday inside a building in Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki district after it was moved from an underground floor of Shisei Kaikan, a building located inside Hibiya Park, to make it easier to find.

