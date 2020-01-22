Kanagawa Gov. Yuji Kuroiwa (left) and Hello Kitty attend an event organized by the Japanese government to promote efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals at the U.N. headquarters in New York in July. | KYODO

National

Just 13% of Japan's local governments working on U.N. Sustainable Development Goals

JIJI

Only about 13 percent of local governments in Japan are working to achieve the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals in areas such as the fight against climate change, a Cabinet Office survey showed.

Some 58 percent of local governments are interested in the SDGs, according to the survey, indicating that only few of them are taking concrete steps.

The Cabinet Office thinks that despite the high level of interest, many local governments are not taking actual steps because they do not know what to do.

The government agency aims to raise the percentage of local governments working to achieve the SDGs to 60 percent by fiscal 2024, which ends March 2025.

As part of the effort, the Cabinet Office will newly designate 150 cities over the next five years to support their efforts to achieve the SDGs.

The online survey was conducted with 1,788 prefectural and municipal governments across the country between Oct. 1 and Nov. 29. Answers were given from 46 prefectures and 1,191 municipalities, or roughly 69 percent of the total.

In the survey, 241 local governments said they are promoting measures to achieve the SDGs. Typical steps being taken include holding internal workshops and seminars for residents, as well as incorporating the SDGs in their regional revitalization policies and basic plans for the environment.

