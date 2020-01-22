Traditional matryoshka dolls are seen on sale in the duty free zone at the new terminal C of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Jan. 17. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Science & Health

Russia boosts border checks to thwart China virus spread

AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW – Russia has strengthened checks at border crossings and airports to prevent the spread of a new virus from China, with staff scanning passengers’ temperature and isolating people with suspicious symptoms, officials said Tuesday.

The country’s health and sanitation watchdog said it had “taken additional measures to reinforce sanitation and quarantine control in points of passage through the Russian border.”

Staff were instructed to isolate people suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus, and clinics were ready to receive patients, it said.

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport told AFP in a statement that additional measures of sanitation control would be used to process flights from China.

Employees use heat scanners to the detect body temperature of passengers arriving from China while they are still boarded.

“In case of elevated temperature, a medical team is immediately called to the plane,” Sheremetyevo said.

If a coronavirus infection is suspected, “the passenger is immediately isolated in a special room and hospitalized in a specialized medical facility for an evaluation” according to the protocol. But no cases have so far been detected, it added.

The sanitation watchdog also cautioned Russians against visiting Wuhan in central China where the new virus first emerged. It advised tourists from going to markets with live animals or zoos, to drink only bottled water and to use face masks.

The watchdog said scientists were working on developing a new diagnostic test for the virus using two existing methods that can detect it at early stages.

Russia shares a border with China and annually hosts 1.5 million Chinese tourists.

The death toll from the SARS-like coronavirus in China rose to six on Tuesday and the number of cases surpassed 300, raising concerns in the middle of a major holiday travel rush.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

An employee of the virology department of the Charite hospital prepares a test for the new coronavirus in Berlin Tuesday.
Countries around world gear up response to new coronavirus
Countries in Asia and elsewhere have begun body temperature checks at airports, railway stations and along highways in hopes of catching people carrying a new coronavirus that is believed to have s...
Image Not Available
Chinese doctor investigating coronavirus outbreak says he was infected
A Chinese physician who was investigating the outbreak of a deadly new virus in central China says he has himself been infected. Wang Guangfa, who heads the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at B...
Zhong Nanshan, then the head of the Guangdong research institute for respiratory diseases, speaks about testing for the SARS virus at a press conference in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong Province in 2004. Evidence shows a new coronavirus in China has spread by human-to-human transmission, Zhong said Monday.
Asia ramps up defenses after human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
Asia stepped up its defenses Tuesday against a new SARS-like virus, introducing mandatory screenings at airports of arrivals from high-risk areas of China as authorities move to head off a billo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Traditional matryoshka dolls are seen on sale in the duty free zone at the new terminal C of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Jan. 17. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,