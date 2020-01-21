A collection of Japanese dolls are shown to the media at the Iwatsuki Ningyo Museum in the city of Saitama on Tuesday. | KYODO

National

Japan's sole doll museum unveils collection of more than 5,000 items

Kyodo

SAITAMA – A museum devoted to dolls and other items from around the world, including Japanese dolls from the 17th to the 19th centuries, unveiled its extensive collection for the first time in the city of Saitama on Tuesday.

The media were shown the collection a month before the opening of the Iwatsuki Ningyo Museum, which is located in Iwatsuki Ward, home to Japan’s foremost makers of traditional hina dolls.

“We have collected traditional hina dolls and court dolls. We would like people to see the high quality of our exhibition,” Koichi Hayashi, the museum’s director, told reporters.

The museum’s display includes other objects from the Edo period, including a dog-shaped inubako box that was part of a set given to upper-class brides of the time.

Used to keep makeup, the box was also a good luck charm for the safe delivery of children.

The museum, which possesses more than 5,000 items, is the only public institution in Japan devoted to dolls and says it will collect, conserve and carry out research on dolls and the culture around them.

The single-story museum, which occupies around 2,000 square meters, was constructed by the city at a cost of around ¥4.2 billion ($38 million).

It will open to the public Feb. 22 with a general admission fee of ¥300.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Isshu Sugawara, who quit as trade minister amid a money scandal, made his first public appearance in about three months on Monday.
Scandal-hit Japan lawmakers sorry but otherwise tight-lipped as Diet opens
Former Cabinet ministers and lawmakers involved in gift and money scandals apologized again Monday as they returned to the Diet for its ordinary session, but offered no new details despite mount...
Yokohama is one of the potential bidders to host a casino resort in Japan.
Japan may delay process for selecting casino resort host cities amid bribery scandal
The government is considering delaying the process for selecting casino host cities amid a bribery scandal that has seen the arrest of ruling-party lawmaker Tsukasa Arimoto, sources have said.
Foreign nationals seeking the new "specified skills" visa must pass a skills test and a Japanese-language proficiency examination.
Japan's new visa system on track to fall far short of target
The government is likely to fall far short of its target of issuing work permits under a new visa system to 340,000 non-Japanese over the next five years to alleviate acute labor shortages in 14...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A collection of Japanese dolls are shown to the media at the Iwatsuki Ningyo Museum in the city of Saitama on Tuesday. | KYODO Dog-shaped makeup boxes, called inubako, from the Edo period are displayed at Iwatsuki Ningyo Museum in the city of Saitama. | KYODO

, , , ,