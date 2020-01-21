Subaru to raise amount of electric, plug-in hybrid vehicles it's selling to 40% in 2030

Subaru Corp. is aiming to raise the proportion of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in all of its automobiles sold across the globe to 40 percent in 2030.

The proportion stood at 2.1 percent in fiscal 2018, which ended in March last year.

Subaru said Monday it hopes to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by accelerating the development of electric vehicles with leading automaker Toyota Motor Corp., which has an equity stake in its smaller peer, amid worldwide moves to tighten environmental regulations.

Subaru plans to release an electric SUV to be developed with Toyota in the early 2020s and a hybrid vehicle using Toyota technology in the mid-2020s.

“We will speed up the development of key technologies, taking advantage of our partnership with Toyota,” Subaru President Tomomi Nakamura said at a news conference.

Subaru aims to install electric technologies in all vehicles made and sold by the company in the early 2030s.