National / Crime & Legal

Lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto faces fresh arrest warrant over casino bribery allegations

JIJI

Prosecutors are expected to serve a fresh arrest warrant Tuesday on lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, following his arrest late last month for allegedly receiving ¥3.7 million in bribes from a Chinese company over a casino project, sources said Monday.

The special investigation team of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office suspects that Akimoto, a 48-year-old member of the House of Representatives, accepted ¥2 million in cash, described as speaking fees, from the firm 500.com and also had the company shoulder costs for a trip to Shenzhen to visit its head office in the Chinese city, according to the sources.

The Chinese company, which was planning to participate in a casino project in Hokkaido, asked Akimoto in August 2017 to deliver a speech at a related symposium in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture. The firm raised its payment for the speech to ¥2 million from the initially planned ¥500,000 right after it learned he would be assigned days later to the post of Cabinet Office state minister in charge of the government’s initiative to launch casino resorts, the sources said.

In December 2017, Akimoto visited Macau as well as the Shenzhen headquarters of 500.com.

An income and spending report compiled by a group of his supporters had records of ¥1.28 million in outlays for each trip. But the team of prosecutors strongly suspects that the travel costs were covered by 500.com, the sources said.

The team believes that the speech fees and the provision of funds for travel costs were bribes that the firm offered to Akimoto anticipating favorable treatment from him in relation to the casino resort it was planning to open in Japan, according to the sources.

The special investigation team arrested Akimoto on Dec. 25 on suspicion that he had accepted ¥3 million in cash from 500.com in late September 2017 and had the company cover ¥700,000 in costs for a family trip to the village of Rusutsu in Hokkaido in mid-February 2018.

Akimoto has denied the allegations, saying that he did not receive cash from 500.com and that he thought the travel costs were handled by his secretary or his office, according to his lawyer.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Participants taking part in a disaster drill in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, in April use signs written in plain Japanese.
Plain Japanese, please: Amid tourism boom, easy form of language could help ease communication
With Japan targeted by an ever increasing flood of visitors, the plain form of Japanese is spreading as a more inclusive means of communication in situations ranging from disasters to tourism.
Jumpei Yasuda
Jumpei Yasuda, held hostage by Syrian militants, sues Japanese government over passport denial
Jumpei Yasuda, a journalist who returned home in 2018 after being held captive in Syria for more than three years, has sued the government over its denial of his request for a new passport, his ...
Kenji Kaminaga (center) hosts guests from Ukraine during an "event homestay" at his two-story residence in Chiba in September.
Chiba residents open doors in warmup for 2020 crowds
With the 2020 Games just seven months away, residents in Chiba, a city that will host several Olympic and Paralympic competitions, are preparing to open their doors to visitors under a program t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tsukasa Akimoto | KYODO

, , , ,