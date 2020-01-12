Teachers across Japan form disaster relief teams, learning from the 1995 Kobe quake

Teachers across Japan are forming disaster relief teams, learning lessons from the 1995 Kobe earthquake in western Japan, which will mark its 25th anniversary Friday.

The first one was launched in 2000 in Hyogo Prefecture, which was hit hardest by the Great Hanshin Earthquake that killed 6,434 people and registered a maximum of 7 on the Japanese earthquake intensity scale for the first time.

The Emergency and Rescue Team by School Staff in Hyogo, or EARTH, was established to repay the help the prefecture received from across the country in the aftermath of the temblor.

The Hyogo team started with 90 teachers and other school staffers and now has 220 members.

In the wake of the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011 and the April 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes, the team worked for disaster areas by assisting in shelter management, providing mental health care to children, helping local schools reopen and giving advice.

In times of calm, the team provides disaster response information to educational figures in Hyogo Prefecture and elsewhere.

The second team was set up in Kumamoto Prefecture in June 2018, after the 2016 earthquakes raised awareness of the need for the initiative within the prefecture’s education board.

The Kumamoto team sent members to areas affected by a powerful earthquake in the prefecture of Osaka and a severe rain disaster in western Japan, both in 2018.

Only last month, a similar group of 28 teachers and others was launched in Miyagi Prefecture, one of the three northeastern prefectures hit hardest by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

“We hope to provide help to disaster areas in the future,” said Takashi Chubachi, 43, a member of the Miyagi team.

In the prefecture of Mie, a disaster relief team of teachers is expected to be created in autumn. The prefectural education board aims to secure about 80 members eventually.

With a huge earthquake predicted to occur in the Nankai Trough in the Pacific off central to southwestern Japan, a Mie education board official said, “It’s necessary to make preparations to reopen schools smoothly after suffering major damage.”

The launch of a similar team is also being considered in Hokkaido, with support from the Hyogo team, EARTH. The northernmost region had a temblor in 2018.

“We’re very heartened” by these moves, said Hiroshi Asahori, 57, an inaugural member of EARTH and high school teacher in Hyogo. “Cooperation would be easier if such teams are formed across the country.”

Asahori also said that sharing lessons learned from experience with disaster in different prefectures would make it easier to respond to various types of disasters.

“We hope that the national government will consider a system to allow (disaster relief teams from) different prefectures to collaborate,” Asahori said.