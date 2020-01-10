Business

ANA to use sea turtle-themed planes for all Narita-Honolulu flights

JIJI

NARITA, CHIBA PREF. – All Nippon Airways Co. said Thursday that all flights on its route between Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture and Honolulu will employ sea turtle-themed Airbus A380 aircraft from July 1.

Currently, two such specially designed A380 planes and a Boeing 777 jet link Narita and Honolulu. The major Japanese airline is set to receive the third sea turtle-themed A380 in the second half of April.

The three A380s will be used for the 14 weekly round-trip flights on the route. Sea turtles are known as sacred animals in Hawaii.

The two A380s currently in service are painted blue representing Hawaii’s sky and emerald green for its ocean, respectively. The third aircraft will be painted orange, showing the Hawaiian sunset.

The introduction of the third A380 is also intended to better meet robust demand for flight services on ANA’s route connecting Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and Honolulu.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (right) and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. shake hands following their talks in Manila on Thursday.
Philippines lifts restrictions on importing Fukushima food
Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said Thursday his country has lifted restrictions on Japanese food imports imposed following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster due to a lower risk of r...
Japan Post Holdings Co. President Hiroya Masuda speaks during a news conference Thursday.
Japan Post to probe information leak scandal under new chief
New Japan Post Holdings Co. President Hiroya Masuda vowed Thursday to investigate the leak of information on administrative punishments on the group related to its improper sales of insurance produ...
Sale advertisements are displayed at an entrance to a Uniqlo store in the Orchard Central shopping mall in Singapore.
Uniqlo sees worst overseas sales drop in decade amid unrest in Asia
Political flare-ups in Asia are putting the brakes on Fast Retailing Co.'s overseas momentum, as the Uniqlo operator reported the worst quarterly revenue decline in a decade for its international s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

All Nippon Airways plans to serve all flights on its route between Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture and Honolulu with sea turtle-themed Airbus A380 aircraft from July 1. | KYODO

, , ,