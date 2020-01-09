Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar rises to around ¥109.30 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar rose to around ¥109.30 in Tokyo trading Thursday, supported by easing U.S.-Iran tensions.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.34, up from ¥108.41 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1114-1117, down from $1.1152, and at ¥121.54-55, up from ¥120.90-91.

The dollar remained strong versus the yen throughout Thursday in Tokyo after rising in overseas trading Wednesday thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remark denying that his country will take further military actions against Iran.

“A sense of relief spread” throughout the foreign exchange market following the remark, a currency broker said.

Other dollar-positive factors included purchases from Japanese importers and a sharp rise in Tokyo stocks, according to market sources.

The dollar-yen pair rebounded markedly because the market had factored in the risks associated with the Middle East tensions too much, said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.

But a trust bank official warned, “The dollar may still fall as wariness persists.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
World Bank cuts 2020 global growth forecast amid U.S.-China trade war, but keeps Japan's growth e...
The World Bank on Wednesday forecast global economic growth for this year at 2.5 percent, down 0.2 percentage point from its estimate last June, citing weaker-than-expected trade and manufacturi...
Japan firms pull staff out of Iran and limit Iraq travel amid high tensions
Iran's retaliatory missile attacks against Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops have sparked security fears among Japanese firms operating in the Middle East, with some choosing to evacuate staff fro...
Image Not Available
Nikkei stages 535-point rebound as U.S.-Iran tensions ease
Tokyo stocks bounced back sharply Thursday thanks to a de-escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions. The Nikkei average of 225 selected issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange surged 535.11 points, or 2.31 pe...

,