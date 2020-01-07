People walk with parasols amid scorching summer heat in Tokyo on Aug. 7. The weather agency said the average temperature in Japan in 2019 hit the highest on record. | KYODO

National

Japan's average temperature in 2019 hits record high, up nearly a degree from normal

JIJI

The average temperature in Japan in 2019 hit the highest level since records began in 1898 and was nearly a degree warmer than in a typical year, according to the Meteorological Agency.

The temperature exceeded the normal-year level by 0.92 degree Celsius, the agency said Monday. The normal-year level is the average of temperatures for 30 years through 2010.

Since the 1990s, average annual temperatures in Japan have often marked high levels due to impacts from global warming. In 2019, temperatures remained comparatively high throughout the year.

The results are based on data recorded at the agency’s 15 long-term observation points nationwide that are only lightly impacted by urbanization.

The highest temperature in Japan last year was 40.7 degrees logged in the city of Tainai, Niigata Prefecture, on Aug. 15, according to the agency. But the city is not one of the 15 observation points.

In 2018, when Japan’s highest-ever temperature of 41.1 degrees was recorded in the city of Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, the average temperature nationwide based on data of the observation points was the seventh highest on record. The 15 points also do not include Kumagaya.

In December last year, the amount of snowfall on the Sea of Japan side of northern Japan was 47 percent of the normal-year level, as the atmospheric pressure patterns typical of winter that cause snowfalls did not last long, the agency said. The amount was the lowest since the statistics began in 1961.

The amount of snowfall on the Sea of Japan side of western Japan in the same month was zero percent of the normal-year level, although some traces of snow fell and then melted.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House on April 25.
Ghosn says he will reveal names of Japanese officials behind his arrest
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn plans to name those he thinks were behind his 2018 arrest for alleged financial misconduct, including some in the Japanese government, at a news confer...
Kanogawa Dam in Ozu, Ehime Prefecture, conducted an emergency discharge of water during torrential rain that fell in the area in 2018.
Less than half of dams in Japan can release water ahead of downpours to cut flood risks
Only 40 percent of dams in Japan can pre-emptively release water held in the reservoirs behind them prior to heavy rains to mitigate flood risks, a Kyodo News survey showed Monday. Following rec...
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh, shake hands before their talks in Hanoi on Monday.
Japan and Vietnam vow to uphold rule of law in South China Sea as top diplomats meet
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh, on Monday underscored the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and the rule of law in the South Chin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People walk with parasols amid scorching summer heat in Tokyo on Aug. 7. The weather agency said the average temperature in Japan in 2019 hit the highest on record. | KYODO

, , ,