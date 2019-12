Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday its group plans to sell 10.77 million vehicles worldwide in 2020, slightly up from 10.72 million vehicles estimated for this year.

The global sales include those of vehicles sold by its two subsidiaries, minicar-manufacturer Daihatsu Motor Co. and truck-maker Hino Motors Ltd.

The Toyota group plans to raise its global production by 1 percent to 10.90 million vehicles next year from 2019, Toyota said.