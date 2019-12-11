Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi addresses judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Wednesday. | AP

Asia Pacific

At U.N. court, Myanmar's Suu Kyi calls claims of Rohingya genocide 'misleading'

Kyodo

THE HAGUE – Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday defended her country’s treatment of its Rohingya Muslim minority during testimony at the International Court of Justice, countering claims that they have been subjected to genocide.

Suu Kyi said claims made the previous day at the ICJ by Gambia, which submitted the lawsuit against Buddhist-majority Myanmar on Nov. 11 with support from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, were “incomplete” and “misleading.”

She took issue with the claim there was any “genocidal intent” and criticized what she called the “rush to externalize accountability,” insisting the issues are being handled domestically in an adequate manner.

On Tuesday, the predominantly Muslim African country’s Justice Minister Abubacarr Marie Tambadou urged the top United Nations court to compel Myanmar, as a state party to the 1948 Genocide Convention, to fulfill its obligations “not to commit genocide, not to incite genocide, and to prevent and punish genocide.”

He accused Myanmar of failing to do so and “of carrying out genocide against the Rohingya.”

Gambia argues that Myanmar has violated the Genocide Convention, formally known as the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, through “acts adopted, taken and condoned” by the Myanmar government against the Rohingya in Rakhine State.

Specifically, Gambia says the Myanmar military and security forces have committed “genocidal acts” that were “intended to destroy the Rohingya as a group…by the use of mass murder, rape and other forms of sexual violence, as well as systematic destruction by fire of their villages, often with inhabitants locked inside burning houses.”

It is requesting that court to indicate “provisional measures” be taken by Myanmar to prevent “extrajudicial killings or physical abuse; rape or other forms of sexual violence; burning of homes or villages; destruction of lands and livestock, deprivation of food and other necessities of life, or any other deliberate infliction of conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of the Rohingya group in whole or in part.”

More than 740,000 members of the minority group have fled from Rakhine to neighboring Bangladesh since August 2017 to escape a military crackdown on insurgents.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A motorcade believed transporting Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi passes protesters in support of the Rohingya in front of the Peace Palace of The Hague on Tuesday following Suu Kyi's first day of hearing on the Rohingya genocide case.
Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi told in U.N. court that Myanmar must 'stop the genocide' of Rohingya
Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi faced calls for Myanmar to "stop the genocide" of Rohingya Muslims as she personally led her country's defense at the U.N.'s top court on Tuesday. My...
Lillani Hopkins and her father, Geoff, on Monday prior to the eruption on White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand.
Rescuers in New Zealand tell of silent eruption's horror
The eruption was so silent that Lillani Hopkins didn't hear it over the hum of the boat's engines. She didn't turn around until her dad whacked her. Then she saw it. Huge clouds of ash and steam...
Shohrat Zakir, chairman of China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, left reacts to journalists as he leaves after a news conference in Beijing on Monday.
China imprisoned more journalists than any other country this year, report says
China imprisoned at least 48 journalists in 2019, more than any other country, displacing Turkey as the most oppressive place for the profession, a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists re...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi addresses judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Wednesday. | AP

, , , , , , , , ,