Business / Corporate

Osaka Metro unveils ticket gate with facial recognition tech

JIJI

OSAKA – Osaka Metro Co. on Tuesday started testing a next-generation automated ticket gate featuring a facial recognition system.

The subway operator aims to introduce the gates at all of its train stations by fiscal 2024, ahead of the 2025 World Expo in the city of Osaka.

The test involves around 1,200 Osaka Metro employees. According to the rapid transit company, this will be the first such experiment by a Japanese railway operator.

The trial period, set to run through September next year, will be conducted at four stations: Dome-mae Chiyozaki, Morinomiya, Dobutsuen-mae and Daikokucho.

Each station will have facial recognition gates developed by four different firms to compare their functionality.

On Monday, a gate installed at Dome-mae Chiyozaki Station was shown to reporters. When an Osaka Metro employee whose facial data has been registered in advance tried to go through the gate, a camera set up at the facility checked the worker’s face against the data before the gate opened to let the person through.

“Elderly people and people with a stroller, for example, will be able to go through the gate without having to put anything down,” an official of the company said. “We want to improve the station environment by introducing new technologies.”

The gates were developed by Omron Social Solutions Co., Takamisawa Cybernetics Co., Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corp. and Nippon Signal Co.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A long-running error in Seven-Eleven Japan's calculations for part-time workers led to an overtime payment shortfall.
Seven-Eleven Japan failed to pay at least ¥490 million in overtime over several decades
Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has failed over the span of several decades to pay at least ¥490 million in overtime to part-time workers at its franchise-operated convenience stores, sources familiar with ...
An Idemitsu Kosan Co. gasoline station in Tokyo
Idemitsu to unify gas station branding with Showa Shell to take on JXTG
Idemitsu Kosan Co. aims to unify its gas station branding with that of Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. after the business integration of the two major oil wholesalers in April, according to Idemitsu Kos...
The Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy has left lenders in a tough business environment.
Japan's banks charging more fees to cover slumping revenue
Some banks are levying more fees as a way to cover plunges in revenue, with industry leader MUFG Bank considering a maintenance charge for inactive accounts. The moves reflect a tougher business...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A ticket gate incorporating a facial recognition system is unveiled to the media at an Osaka Metro station Monday. | KYODO

, , , ,