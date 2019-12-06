A Honda Motor Co. N-Box minivehicle is displayed during a media preview in Tokyo in July 2017. | BLOOMBERG

Daihatsu Tanto displaces Honda N-Box in Japan new vehicle sales rankings

JIJI

Daihatsu Motor Co.’s Tanto minivehicle topped the new vehicle sales rankings in Japan in November, seizing the leading position from Honda Motor Co.’s N-Box minivehicle, industry data showed Thursday.

The N-Box was unseated for the first time in 27 months.

Sales of the Tanto surged 90.0 percent year on year to 21,096 units. Fully revamped in July this year, the model won support mainly from households with children for its functionality and affordable prices.

“The reputation for its great performance and price has spread gradually by word-of-mouth,” a Daihatsu official said.

The N-Box ranked second, with sales of 18,806 units, down 3.5 percent. A Honda official said its sales volume had remained firm.

Minivehicles, which have engine displacements of up to 660 cc, dominated the top four spots.

Suzuki Motor Corp.’s Spacia ranked third, with sales of 12,820 units, followed by Nissan Motor Co.’s Dayz, with 12,137 units.

The sales rankings are based on data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

