Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar firms to around ¥108.90 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar moved tightly around ¥108.90 in Tokyo trading Thursday after firming on media reports indicating the possibility of the United States and China inking a preliminary trade deal at an early date.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.88, up from ¥108.47 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1080, up from $1.1077-1078, and at ¥120.65, up from ¥120.16-17.

Sentiment was brightened by U.S. President Donald Trump’s comment that trade negotiations with China are “going very well” and by a Bloomberg report that Washington and Beijing are closer to agreeing on a tariff rollback in the so-called phase one trade deal, traders said.

The dollar rose to around ¥108.90 before noon thanks to the 225-issue Nikkei average’s rebound and settlement demand from Japanese importers. News reports that the Japanese government would adopt a fresh stimulus package worth ¥13 trillion within the day also induced dollar buying against the yen.

But the greenback’s appreciation was limited, as closely watched U.S. economic indicators’ failures to beat market consensuses the previous day and lingering anxiety about the U.S.-China trade war prevented players from increasing their dollar long positions, traders said.

The dollar-yen pair remained vulnerable to remarks and developments related to U.S.-China trade, a Japanese bank official said.

Investors increasingly took to the sidelines to wait for the U.S. Labor Department’s employment report due out Friday, traders said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Trade control talks between Tokyo and Seoul scheduled for Dec. 16 in Tokyo will be the first of their kind since Japan implemented stricter regulations on exports to South Korea of some materials used to manufacture semiconductors and display panels.
Japan and South Korea to hold first talks on trade controls since Tokyo curbed tech exports
Senior trade officials from Japan and South Korea will meet on Dec. 16 to discuss Tokyo's tightened controls on technology-related exports to its Asian neighbor, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama ...
VisionaryAiry gel lipstick, a redesigned Shiseido Co. product, is displayed in Tokyo in August 2018.
Japanese cosmetic giant Shiseido gambles on 'Made in Japan'
On wasteland once used for earthquake drills in the small town of Otawara, Tochigi Prefecture, Shiseido has built its first domestic factory in 36 years, hoping to capitalize on a boom for "Made...
Pedestrians walk past Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo.
BOJ policymaker calls on banks to downsize for profitability
A Bank of Japan Policy Board member urged banks Thursday to downsize in number and asset holdings to become more profitable, pointing to structural factors, rather than the BOJ's easing policy, ...

,