Business

Japan's fiscal 2020 current account surplus projected to top ¥20 trillion

JIJI

The current account surplus is projected to grow to ¥20.6 trillion in fiscal 2020 from ¥18.6 trillion this fiscal year, according to a forecast Tuesday by the Japan Foreign Trade Council.

If the projection holds, the surplus would rise above ¥20 trillion for the first time in three years.

The services trade deficit is expected to shrink thanks to a rise in inbound tourism on the back of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the council said. Also, exports of electronic components are seen hitting bottom and recovering.

The council expects the trade deficit to fall by half to ¥1.4 trillion from ¥3.03 trillion.

A slump in demand for information technology-related materials will likely bottom out, the council said. High value-added goods made in Japan are expected to attract further demand, possibly leading to growth in machinery exports, according to the outlook.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar eases to around ¥109.10 in Tokyo
The dollar eased to around ¥109.10 in Tokyo trading Tuesday amid spreading anxieties over the U.S. economy. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.09-09, down from ¥109.58-58 ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks fall back on Wall Street plunge, stronger yen
Tokyo stocks pulled back into negative territory Tuesday in the wake of a Wall Street sell-off and the yen's strengthening against the dollar amid growing concerns over the U.S. economy. ...
Image Not Available
Mos Burger to test self-checkout system amid Japan's labor shortage
Mos Food Services Inc. will introduce on a trial basis self-checkout machines that accept orders and payments at some of its burger joints. The move, announced Monday, is aimed at improvi...

, ,