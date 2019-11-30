Japan skirts question about SDF dispatch to Russian-held Northern Territories

The government has skirted a question about the possibility of sending Self-Defense Forces troops to four Russian-held isles at the center of the two countries’ territorial dispute.

In a document adopted at a Cabinet meeting Friday, the government said it is not tackling the issue of the Northern Territories as a matter that involves the SDF. The northwestern Pacific islands, Kunashiri, Etorofu, Shikotan and the Habomai islets, are part of a group referred to in Japan as the Northern Territories. They are known in Russia as the Southern Kurils.

The document was prepared in response to written questions from opposition lawmaker Hodaka Maruyama.

He asked whether the government thinks that dispatching the SDF is impossible under its interpretation of the Constitution.

The government also said it is patiently working on the Northern Territories issue under its policy of resolving the territorial row and concluding a World War II peace treaty with Russia.

Asked whether the Japan-U.S. security treaty’s Article 5, which stipulates the United States’ defense obligations to Japan, applies to the islands, the government reiterated its position that the islets are out of Japanese administration in practical terms.

Another question from Maruyama was about the possibility of an SDF dispatch to the Sea of Japan islets of Takeshima, effectively controlled by South Korea. The government replied it is also patiently working to resolve the situation peacefully.

South Korea calls the islets as Dokdo, and has a small military base there.

In May, during a visit to one of the four islands with a group of former residents from Japan, Maruyama, then with the opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai, alluded that war with Russia was the only way to regain control of the disputed islands off Hokkaido. Criticism over his remarks prompted his expulsion from the party.

In September, Maruyama by then a member of the fringe NHK Kara Kokumin wo Mamoru To (the Party to Protect the People from NHK), made a similar claim that nothing short of conflict would allow for Japan to retake the disputed Takeshima islets in the Sea of Japan.