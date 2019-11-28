National

Japan to allow printing of maiden name on driver's license

Japan’s National Police Agency said Thursday it will allow people to print their maiden name alongside their married name on driver’s licenses starting Sunday.

The move is in line with a similar measure taken for the My Number social security and tax identification card.

People will have their maiden name in parentheses printed next to their married name on their license if they so request when being issued with a license or updating one.

A fee of ¥2,250 will be charged for issuing a new license printed with both names.

For those wishing to put their maiden name on the license they currently hold, it will be added in the remarks column on the back of the license.

To apply, a residence certificate or My Number card printed with the maiden name will be necessary.

An example of a new driver's license with the maiden name printed in parentheses. | NATIONAL POLICE AGENCY / VIA KYODO

