Intel pact saved, but Japanese businesses see little hope in early recovery of ties with South Korea

Despite Seoul’s eleventh-hour decision on Friday to effectively extend its military information-sharing pact with Tokyo, Japanese businesses seem to have little hope of an early recovery in bilateral ties as prospects remain dim for a resolution of the wartime labor issue.

Opinion polls have shown that South Koreans’s views of Japan have also deteriorated after Tokyo tightened controls on exports of certain semiconductor materials to the country in July.

The soured ties have brought severe negative effects on the tourism and distribution industries in Japan and on its firms operating in South Korea.

By virtue of proximity, the Kyushu region had profited handsomely via tourism from the country. Recently, however, Kyushu hotel, bus and department store operators have seen the number of South Korean customers dramatically plunge.

“It makes no sense to promote our services in a country with little benefit,” said an official with a major department store in Fukuoka. The store is now bolstering its push to attract Chinese customers as efforts to lure South Korean visitors dwindle.

RELATED STORIES GSOMIA survives as South Korea reverses decision to exit intel pact with Japan

At a ryokan Japanese-style hotel inn by Yoshihiko Shimizu, 65, in the Yufuin hot spring resort area in Oita Prefecture, part of Kyushu, the number of South Korean guests has plummeted 80 to 90 percent.

“Repeat guests from South Korea have yet to visit my ryokan this year,” he said. “I don’t want the bilateral relationship to deteriorate any further.”

The number of South Korean visitors to Japan has plunged to one-third of the level year-on-year, according to Japan National Tourism Organization data.

South Korean airlines have reduced their flights to and from Japan by 40 percent.

Oita Airport, for example, used to accommodate 13 Japan-South Korea flights a week. But these have been suspended, and no international flight now departs from or arrives at the airport.

Sales of Toyota Motor Corp.’s Lexus luxury brand cars in South Korea dived 80 percent year-on-year in October.

Asahi Breweries Ltd. is expected to lose its position as the top beer importer in South Korea after holding the title for eight years in a row.

Japanese apparel maker Onward Holdings Co. has decided to withdraw from the South Korean market, with its sales slumping there amid growing anti-Japanese sentiment.

“We have no choice but to wait for the bilateral problems to be sorted out by politicians of the two countries,” an official with a major Japanese automaker said.

“Major progress was made,” Akio Mimura, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, referring to South Korea’s Friday announcement of a decision to effectively extend the two countries’ General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).

The announcement came only hours before the pact’s scheduled expiration at 12:01 a.m. Saturday following Seoul’s decision in August not to renew it amid the rapidly deteriorating bilateral relations.

Still, Mimura indicated the need to keep a close watch on further developments.