Shinjiro Koizumi makes it into 'leaders' section of Time magazine's '100 Next' list

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has been chosen by Time magazine as one of the world’s 100 rising stars who are expected to shape the future in various sectors.

While noting that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to become the Asian nation’s longest-serving leader, the U.S. magazine said, “Many voters already know whom they would tap to succeed him: 38-year-old Shinjiro Koizumi.”

The son of popular former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, chosen in the “leaders” category, faced a backlash soon after assuming the ministerial post in September for remarks he made in English that he wants to make the fight against climate change “sexy” and “fun.”

“But he also had an early success to tout,” the magazine said in a story on the “100 Next” list, noting that he persuaded Yokohama, one of the biggest cities in the country, to join Tokyo and Kyoto in pledging to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by 2050.

Time started compiling the 100 Next list this year, covering five categories—artists, advocates, leaders, phenoms and innovators.

Also selected in the leaders category was Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The magazine annually releases its list of the world’s 100 most influential people.