Yahoo Japan operator and Line might merge in 2020: sources

Messaging app provider Line Corp. and the company controlling Yahoo Japan Corp. are considering merging their operations by the end of 2020, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Z Holdings, part of the SoftBank group, is in talks with Line for a broad tie-up or merger, other sources said earlier in the week. SoftBank, a mobile phone unit of SoftBank Group Corp., and Line have said the merger of Z Holdings and Line is among the options under discussion for business cooperation.

The formal agreement and announcement could come as early as early next week.