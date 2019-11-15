Constitution bill may face Diet delay as some in LDP fear more grilling over spring party

The ruling camp are facing increasing difficulties in enacting a bill to amend the process that would be used to revise the Constitution during the current parliamentary session.

The current extraordinary session of the Diet is scheduled to close on Dec. 9, but some in the Liberal Democratic Party, which leads the ruling coalition, now seem willing to accept delays to debates regarding amendment of the Law Concerning Procedures for Amendments of the Constitution of Japan, known as the national referendum law.

“I don’t think that the bill must be enacted during the ongoing Diet session at any cost,” a person linked to the party said.

Ruling bloc lawmakers are increasingly reluctant to extend the current Diet session, to avoid offering further opportunities for opposition parties to grill the government over questions raised recently about a state-funded annual cherry blossom-viewing party hosted by the prime minister.

Opposition lawmakers have accused Abe of using taxpayer’s money to further his own interests, claiming that guests invited to the party have included many of his supporters.

The proposed amendments to the national referendum law currently under discussion are said to include measures aimed at improving voter convenience, such as setting up common polling stations, mainly at train stations and commercial facilities, as is done for elections of both parliamentary chambers.

On Thursday, the Commission on the Constitution of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, held a meeting of senior members from both ruling and opposition parties to discuss handling of the bill.

But the two sides remained at odds, with the ruling camp seeking agreement from the opposition bloc for its plan to hold a question-and-answer session on the legislation and put it to a vote next week.

Major opposition parties are calling for priority to be given to discussions about regulating television commercials linked to any referendum on constitutional revision. The opposition is concerned that ruling parties with ample funds for such commercials would sway voters.

“We want to hold a brief question-and-answer session and then take a vote on it,” said Yoshitaka Shindo, leader of the LDP members in the commission, in talks with reporters after the meeting.

But Ikuo Yamahana, Shindo’s counterpart from the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters separately, “We have an interest in regulating TV commercials. (Holding debates on the matter) is a precondition for putting the legislation to a vote.”

The Lower House commission and the Commission on the Constitution of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, hold regular meetings on Thursdays and Wednesdays, respectively, which allows time for both commissions to meet three more times before the end of the current Diet session.

But a senior LDP lawmaker has said that the Upper House commission needs two days for discussions on the bill. That would mean that to allow adequate time, the bill must clear the Lower House within next week for its enactment during the current Diet session to be ensured, sources with knowledge of the matter have said.

In open talks among members of the Lower House commission on Thursday, Shoichi Kondo of the CDP sounded cautious about the odds of any changes being made to the top law even if the procedure is amended, saying, “I don’t think there is momentum for overhauling the Constitution among the public.”

With major opposition parties objecting to constitutional revisions under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who also leads the LDP, observers say that persuading them to soften their positions will be a tall order for the ruling party.

If the ruling coalition were to railroad the bill on the procedure for amendments, those in opposition would be certain to react harshly, which would make it more difficult for the LDP to submit drafts for constitutional reforms in the future, they said.

Nonetheless, LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai instructed Hiroshi Moriyama, the party’s Diet affairs chief, on Thursday to hold detailed talks with LDP leaders in the Upper House and with Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, on amendments to the national referendum law. Komeito has appeared to show caution about constitutional revision debates.

Ruling bloc and opposition leaders in the Lower House Commission on the Constitution have also agreed to continue talks on the handling of the referendum law amendment.