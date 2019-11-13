Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar slightly weaker around ¥109.10 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was slightly softer around ¥109.10 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.06-06, down from ¥109.23-23 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1005-1005, down from $1.1028-1028, and at ¥120.03-03, down from ¥120.46-46.

The dollar fell below ¥109 in overnight trading overseas as selling emerged after U.S. President Donald Trump offered no details about an expected meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in his address on Tuesday, traders said.

In early trading in Tokyo, the dollar hovered around ¥109 thanks to buying on dips, traders said.

The greenback slipped below ¥108.90 later in the morning in line with a drop in the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei stock average.

After rising back above ¥109, the U.S. currency moved in a narrow range in afternoon trading.

An official of a major securities firm said that the dollar-yen rate showed “odd movements” in the absence to major trading incentives, from the viewpoint of the stock and bond markets.

“It’s difficult (for investors) to move until detailed information about U.S.-China trade talks is offered,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service company said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks turn down on profit-taking
Tokyo stocks turned lower Wednesday, weighed down by a wave of selling to lock in gains. The 225-issue Nikkei average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 200.14 points, or 0.85 percent, to end a...
A pedestrian walks past the Sumitomo Corp. headquarters in Tokyo. The trading house will spend some ¥500 million by February to acquire a 6.7 percent stake in Taiwan's top electric bus-maker, RAC Electric Vehicles Inc.
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus-maker
Trading house Sumitomo Corp. will spend some ¥500 million ($4.5 million) by February 2020 to acquire a 6.7 percent stake in Taiwan's top electric bus-maker, RAC Electric Vehicles Inc.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Economic Club of New York at the New York Hilton Midtown on Tuesday.
U.S. set to delay new auto tariffs by up to six months, industry sources say
The Trump administration plans to delay a decision about additional tariffs on imported cars, according to two industry sources. The delay could last up to six months, the sources said, w...

,