Man fatally stabbed in apparent robbery in suburban Tokyo

A 55-year-old man was found dead at his home in western Tokyo on Friday with more than 30 stab wounds while the property appeared to have been ransacked, prompting police to investigate it as a case of robbery-murder.

Kazuhiro Futaoka’s body was found on the bed in a second-floor room of his home in Higashikurume. A window near the front door had been broken and rooms were ransacked, the police said.

Futaoka had stab wounds on his neck, chest and abdomen but investigators did not find a knife, they added.

According to police, a woman in her 50s and her 20-something daughter lived with Futaoka in the house. The two were scheduled to return Saturday from a trip to Italy.

Upon noticing his absence Friday, Futaoka’s company reached out to the woman, who then contacted a neighbor to check the house. The neighbor called the police after noticing the broken window, and officers who entered found Futaoka dead.