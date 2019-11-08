Business / Corporate

Communications chief Takaichi tells NHK to review cost of internet distribution plan

JIJI

Communications minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday that she asked NHK to review costs related to its plan to distribute all of its TV programs in real time over the internet.

The public broadcaster was asked to submit a report on the matter by Dec. 8. It is necessary to ensure NHK’s online distribution plan will not lead to an expansion of its overall business, Takaichi said at a news conference.

NHK aims to launch the full-scale, real-time distribution program by the end of March.

Based on the report, the communications ministry will decide within December whether to approve its draft plan for the service.

“We need to continue reviewing NHK’s business and consider how its viewing fees should be,” Takaichi said.

The draft plan, submitted to the communications minister last month, calls for, among other things, keeping costs related to the distribution program at or below 2.5 percent of its subscription revenue.

Communications minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a news conference Friday in Tokyo. She said she has called on NHK to review the costs of its envisaged plan for real-time distribution of all television programs via the internet. | KYODO

