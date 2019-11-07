Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar claws back lost ground after Tokyo slip below ¥108.70 prompted by U.S.-China rumors

JIJI

After slipping through ¥108.70, the dollar recovered lost ground on late buying in Tokyo trading Thursday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.95-95, down slightly from ¥108.97-97 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1075-1075, down from $1.1079-1079, and at ¥120.67-67, down from ¥120.74-74.

Following a drop below ¥108.90 in overnight trading prompted by a media report that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping might not sign the so-called phase one trade deal until December, the dollar rebounded to top ¥109 early in the morning.

But the greenback met with real demand-backed selling in midmorning and went sideways at around ¥108.70 until it was catapulted in late afternoon trading.

Another news report that the United States and China agreed to remove fresh tariffs in stages led to the late position-squaring dollar buying by short-term players, traders said.

“Investors were confused by mixed media reports on U.S.-China trade talks,” a currency broker said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A man shows off a snow crab that was priced at a whopping ¥5 million during the first auction of the season at Tottori port on Thursday.
'Five shining stars' snow crab sells for world record ¥5 million in Japan
A snow crab caught off Tottori Prefecture sold for a record ¥5 million ($46,000) at auction, the local fisheries association said Thursday. The gourmet itsukiboshi (five...
A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show on Oct. 24.
Toyota first-half profit hits record ¥1.27 trillion on sales in Asia and Europe
Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday its group net profit in the April-September half rose 2.6 percent from a year earlier to a record ¥1.27 trillion ($11 billion), helped by robust vehicle sales parti...
Toshiba aims to nearly triple its stock of AI engineers to 2,000 by March 2023 from 750 to boost research and development in the field.
Toshiba to tie up with University of Tokyo in global race to secure more AI engineers
Toshiba Corp. said Thursday it will team up with the University of Tokyo to nurture specialists in artificial intelligence as part of efforts to secure talent in the hot next-generation technolo...

, , , ,