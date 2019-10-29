Some 67.3 percent of Japanese say they are reading fewer books recently, according to a Cultural Affairs Agency survey. | KYODO

National

Smartphones blamed as 67.3% of Japanese say they are reading fewer books in government survey

JIJI

Some 67.3 percent of Japanese say they are reading fewer books, with about a third of such people attributing the decline to time spent on devices such as smartphones, according to a Cultural Affairs Agency survey.

It is the first poll on reading in five years in the agency’s opinion survey on the Japanese language.

The proportion of people who read fewer books rose 2.2 percentage points from fiscal 2013, when 65.1 percent of respondents gave the same answer. In the survey for fiscal 2008, 64.6 percent said that their time spent reading had decreased.

The share of people who are reading less was particularly high among women in their 20s and 40s.

On the reasons behind the trend, 49.4 percent of respondents said that they are too busy with work or school, the most popular answer. This was followed by health reasons, including issues with eyesight, at 37.2 percent, and time spent on electronic devices, at 36.5 percent.

The rate of people blaming the use of smartphones and other such devices as the reason behind their drop in reading has climbed by over 10 points in each survey since fiscal 2008, spiking from 14.8 percent in fiscal 2008 and 26.3 percent in fiscal 2013.

“People communicate through such devices using numerous words, so we cannot say with certainty that their language skills will deteriorate,” the agency said.

The percentage of people who read less than one book a month stood at 47.3 percent, remaining virtually unchanged from the previous two surveys.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

U.S. military jets and a helicopter are lined up in this file photo taken at the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture in April 2017.
U.S. conducts parachute training at base in Okinawa despite calls for cancellation from Tokyo
The U.S. military conducted parachute training at its Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture on Tuesday despite the Japanese government's call for the exercise to be canceled. The parachu...
Lower House member Fukushiro Nuakaga, who is the chairperson of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union, speaks during a meeting of Japanese ruling lawmakers in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, in August.
Japanese and South Korean lawmakers hope committees can mend ties for Olympics
Japanese and South Korean parliamentary groups plan to jointly work toward making the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics a success, with both sides setting up special committees dedicated to th...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon meet in Tokyo on Thursday.
Japan and South Korea deny reports of joint fund to address wartime labor issue
High-ranking Japanese officials denied a media report Tuesday that Tokyo and Seoul are considering setting up a joint "economic cooperation fund" to resolve the thorny issue of wartime forced la...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Some 67.3 percent of Japanese say they are reading fewer books recently, according to a Cultural Affairs Agency survey. | KYODO

, ,