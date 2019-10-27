LDP eyes project team for North Korea missile defense

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering establishing a new project team soon to discuss the strengthening of missile defense measures amid rapid progress made by North Korea in its nuclear and missile development programs, LDP lawmakers said Saturday.

The project team is expected to comprise mainly members of the party’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense policy divisions, they said.

The team will discuss measures such as boosting missile detection and interception capabilities with unmanned aircraft, acquiring strike capabilities against enemy bases and plans to compile a proposal to submit to the government, the lawmakers said.

North Korea has been honing its missile-related technologies with multiple launch tests for its new short-range ballistic missiles since May. Earlier this month, the country test fired a submarine-capable ballistic missile. Such missiles are harder to detect before they are launched and are more difficult to intercept.

“At this rate, (North Korea) will complete a high-performance nuclear missile capable of reaching Japan,” an LDP lawmaker who specializes in national defense issues said, emphasizing the necessity to prepare swift countermeasures.