Displaced Kurds stuck at the border after a Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, wait to try cross to the Iraqi side, at the Semalka crossing, next Derik city, Syria, Monday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Among 160,000 uprooted by latest invasion, Kurdish families marooned at Syria-Iraq border crossing

Reuters

SEMALKA, SYRIA/ERBIL IRAQ – Made homeless when Turkish shells slammed into his house in northern Syria, Kurdish day laborer Suleiman Mohamed and his family spent 10 days in a desperate search of shelter nearby.

Now all they want is to reach neighboring Iraq.

They are among at least 160,000 Syrian Kurds that the United Nations says fled their homes following the start of a Turkish assault on northeastern Syria. His hometown of Ras al-Ain was one of the targets hit in Turkish airstrikes.

The advance began shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his forces were withdrawing from the area, giving Ankara more room to pursue its Syrian Kurdish militia enemies without the risk of clashing directly with the Americans.

Mohammed has been moving from town to town in the northeast, sleeping in schools packed with other displaced people. At one point he tried to rent a house before giving up and heading to the border with Iraq.

Some 5,000 have made it across the border in the past week, aid groups said on Monday. Many use smugglers paying up to $1,500 per family, some of those who made it to camps on the Iraqi side of the border told Reuters last week.

But those lacking cash like Mohamed got stuck, sitting with a dozen other displaced people on the road next to the border checkpoint of Semalka. The Kurdish force controlling the area was only letting through the wounded, not families in general.

“Our house is gone. We tried to stay in schools in Tel Tamir but there is no space, while renting an apartment in Qamshibli cost 50,000 Iraqi dinars ($42 a month) which I don’t have,” the 40-year old said, standing next to his wife and two young children.

“Smugglers take $500 which I cannot pay,” he said. “I’m ready to go anywhere, Europe, abroad. We don’t have a place to stay here anymore.”

Syrian Kurds on the Iraqi side have said passage was being made difficult by the YPG Kurdish militia, the main component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is still largely in control of areas in the northeast it has administered for years.

Authorities have kept the border crossing open for humanitarian shipments, trade, diplomats and journalists, but when the offensive started they stopped private trips to visit relatives on the other side of the border, said Kamiran Hassan, head of the local Kurdish immigration and passport department.

“We took the measure to avoid a crisis among travelers, to avoid the crossing getting too busy,” he said, adding that the border would be reopened again for families at some point.

Mohamed and a dozen of other displaced people were ready to spend the night in the open next to their bags at the crossing, hoping they will be eventually allowed through to the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Refugees there have been housed by authorities in the Bardarash refugee camp, originally set up in 2013 initially for Iraqis fleeing Islamic State.

“I have no idea where we will go. Our future is gone,” said 24-year old Zainab Rassul, sitting next to her mother in the dust of an unpaved road next to the border crossing frequented by trucks.

“I’m in my final year of studies of Arabic language but I don’t think I will be able to complete my studies,” she said, almost crying.

Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist organization linked to Kurdish separatist insurgents at home.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Ankara Sept. 16.
High stakes for Putin-Erdogan summit on northeast Syria
Turkey's president is to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this week in talks crucial to the outcome of Turkey's latest incursion into northern Syria, and to the broader Syrian war. The stak...
In this photo released by NASA on Friday, U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir (left) and Christina Koch pose for a photo in the International Space Station. The astronauts who took part in the first all-female spacewalk are still uplifted by all the excitement down on Earth. Meir said Monday that when she floated outside last week, she wasn't thinking about whether she was going out with a man or woman because everyone is held to the same standard.
Female spacewalking duo uplifted by excitement below
The astronauts who took part in the first all-female spacewalk are still uplifted by all the excitement down on Earth. International Space Station resident Jessica Meir said Monday that when she...
Sudanese demonstrators march during a protest in Khartoum on Monday. Thousands of Sudanese rallied in several cities on Monday, urging the country's new authorities to dissolve the former ruling party of ousted Islamist leader Omar al-Bashir.
Thousands protest across Sudan, call to disband ex-ruling party
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets throughout Sudan on Monday to call for disbanding former President Omar al-Bashir's party, the political organ he used to control the country during h...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Displaced Kurds stuck at the border after a Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, wait to try cross to the Iraqi side, at the Semalka crossing, next Derik city, Syria, Monday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,