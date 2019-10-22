Emperor Naruhito's remarks at enthronement ceremony

Following is the full text of Emperor Naruhito’s remarks during Tuesday’s ceremony to proclaim his enthronement:

Having previously succeeded to the imperial throne in accordance with the Constitution of Japan and the Special Measures Law on the Imperial House Law, I now perform the ceremony of enthronement at the Seiden State Hall and proclaim my enthronement to those at home and abroad.

I deeply reflect anew that for more than 30 years on the throne, his majesty the emperor emeritus constantly prayed for the happiness of the people and world peace, always sharing in the joys and sorrows of the people, and showing compassion through his own bearing. I pledge hereby that I shall act according to the Constitution and fulfill my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people of Japan, while always wishing for the happiness of the people and the peace of the world, turning my thoughts to the people and standing by them.

I sincerely hope that our country, through our people’s wisdom and unceasing efforts, achieves further development and contributes to the friendship and peace of the international community and the welfare and prosperity of humankind.