Emperor Naruhito declares his enthronement on Tuesday from the takamikura throne during the enthronement ceremony called Sokui no Rei at the Imperial Palace. | KYODO

National

Emperor Naruhito's remarks at enthronement ceremony

Kyodo

Following is the full text of Emperor Naruhito’s remarks during Tuesday’s ceremony to proclaim his enthronement:

Having previously succeeded to the imperial throne in accordance with the Constitution of Japan and the Special Measures Law on the Imperial House Law, I now perform the ceremony of enthronement at the Seiden State Hall and proclaim my enthronement to those at home and abroad.

I deeply reflect anew that for more than 30 years on the throne, his majesty the emperor emeritus constantly prayed for the happiness of the people and world peace, always sharing in the joys and sorrows of the people, and showing compassion through his own bearing. I pledge hereby that I shall act according to the Constitution and fulfill my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people of Japan, while always wishing for the happiness of the people and the peace of the world, turning my thoughts to the people and standing by them.

I sincerely hope that our country, through our people’s wisdom and unceasing efforts, achieves further development and contributes to the friendship and peace of the international community and the welfare and prosperity of humankind.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Well-wishers gather outside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday ahead of the enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito later in the day.
Emperor Naruhito's enthronement free of tensions that surrounded his father's ceremony
Emperor Naruhito officially declared his enthronement to world representatives on Tuesday in a ceremony that was conducted amid relative peace and calm. The last time the event was held, three d...
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako greet well-wishers during their first public appearance at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on May 4.
Deeper than tradition: Japan's enthronement illustrates an evolving imperial house
Japan's enthronement combines legend and the spiritual with modernity, similar to coronations used by monarchies worldwide. These ceremonies tend to be described as "traditional" — but the term is ...
Police officers gather near the Imperial Palace on Tuesday before Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony. Security and other costs for enthronement events are up 30 percent from Emperor Emeritus Akihito's accession in 1990.
Japan enthronement-related bill rises 30% from last ceremony despite government cost-cutting
Events marking Emperor Naruhito's enthronement are expected to cost ¥16.3 billion, up 30 percent from Emperor Emeritus Akihito's accession, due mainly to an increase in the number of guests. Wit...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Emperor Naruhito declares his enthronement on Tuesday from the takamikura throne during the enthronement ceremony called Sokui no Rei at the Imperial Palace. | KYODO

,