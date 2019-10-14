Senior citizens play in a table tennis match in Tokyo's Itabashi Ward. | KYODO

National / Science & Health

Physical strength of elderly Japanese continues to improve, sports agency survey finds

JIJI

The physical strength and athletic ability of elderly people in Japan continues to improve while those of women in their 30s and 40s are falling, the Japan Sports Agency said in a survey report Sunday.

Women aged between 65 and 69 obtained a total of 42.36 points on average, the highest level since the current-format survey started in fiscal 1998. Women aged between 70 and 74 marked record highs in three tests — grip strength, standing on one leg with the eyes open, and six-minute walking.

The results apparently reflect growing health consciousness among elderly people, officials at the agency said.

The fiscal 2018 survey was conducted from May to October last year, covering a total of about 64,000 people aged between 6 and 79. The survey results were released ahead of Sports Day, Monday’s national holiday.

The proportion of people who do exercise or sports once a week or more topped 70 percent among most elderly age groups.

“Elderly people are very health-conscious, and they seem to be increasingly having opportunities to do exercise or sports, such as going walking and attending sports classes,” said Noriko Sekine, a professor at Open University of Japan, who analyzed the survey outcomes.

Meanwhile, total scores of women aged between 35 and 39, and those in the 45-49 age bracket, are on a downtrend. About 40 percent of women aged between 35 and 39 and those in the 40-44 age group said they do not usually do exercise or sports, according to the survey.

The agency plans to launch a program within this fiscal year in which it will appoint influential female figures as “ambassadors” to encourage women to get interested in doing exercise and sports.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Caroline Ghosn (left), daughter of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, and his wife, Carole, leave the Tokyo Detention House after visiting him at the Tokyo in March.
Former Nissan CEO Ghosn's wife Carole criticizes France for failing to help husband more
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn's wife, Carole, expressed frustration that France has not done more to help her husband, who is also the former head of Renault SA, who's still awai...
Buildings are illuminated at night in Tokyo earlier this month.
Tokyo again world's best large city, with Kyoto and Osaka in top 10, in U.S. travel magazine vote
Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka rank among the world's best 10 large cities — with the Japanese capital topping the list for a fourth successive year — according to U.S. luxury and lifestyle travel magazine...
This aerial photo shows the Hoyasu district in the city of Nagano on Monday after the nearby Chikuma River flooded on Sunday morning due to heavy rain during the passage Typhoon Hagibis.
Death toll across Japan from Typhoon Hagibis at 47, with 38,000 yet to go home
The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis rose to 47 on Monday as search-and-rescue teams continued to operate in flood- and landslide-hit areas of central and eastern Japan. Self-Defense Forces (SDF)...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Senior citizens play in a table tennis match in Tokyo's Itabashi Ward. | KYODO

, , ,