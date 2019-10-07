Business / Economy

Japan downgrades economy assessment to 'worsening,' the first time in four months

Kyodo

Japan downgraded Monday its assessment of the economy for August, saying it is “worsening” for the first time in four months, amid concerns the consumption tax hike earlier this month will sap personal spending.

The Cabinet Office said its coincident index of business conditions for the reporting month fell 0.4 point from the previous month to 99.3 against the 2015 base of 100.

After using the phrase “worsening” — the most pessimistic expression adopted by the government — for March and April, the office upgraded the view, saying that downside movements had come to a halt in May and the two following months.

The latest downgrade of the evaluation followed Japan’s weak industrial output data for August — an element in the coincident index based on indicators sensitive to the economic condition.

As “worsening” indicates the world’s third-largest economy is highly likely to have fallen into recession, analysts cast doubt on the government’s position that the economy has been recovering at a moderate pace, supported by solid domestic demand.

Last Tuesday, the consumption tax rate was raised to 10 percent from 8 percent to help pay for swelling social security costs amid the rapid graying of the country’s population.

Concerns are growing over the outlook for the economy as the tax hike could dampen private consumption, a key component of Japan’s gross domestic product, while the global economy is slowing amid escalating trade tension between the United States and China.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands in New York on Sept. 25 after reaching a bilateral trade agreement.
Where the Japan-U.S. trade deal falls short of the Trans-Pacific Partnership abandoned by Trump
President Donald Trump has called his new trade deal with Japan a "phenomenal" victory for U.S. farmers. But don't expect America's Land O'Lakes butter to knock New Zealand's Anchor or Fr...
WeWork has taken pride in providing employees with outlandish corporate events, but those days are coming to an end.
WeWork's startup party ends with some 2,000 jobs on the chopping block
Startup workers often worry that going public means the fun is about to end — quarterly financial reports, disciplined spending, cheaper coffee. At WeWork, not going public may have brought a worse...
Image Not Available
Japan apparel firm Onward to pull out of South Korea amid worsening relations
Japanese apparel and lifestyle firm Onward Holdings Co. said Monday it will pull out of South Korea next year amid worsening relations between the two countries. The withdrawal also comes...

, , , ,