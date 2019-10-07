Japan downgrades economy assessment to 'worsening,' the first time in four months

Japan downgraded Monday its assessment of the economy for August, saying it is “worsening” for the first time in four months, amid concerns the consumption tax hike earlier this month will sap personal spending.

The Cabinet Office said its coincident index of business conditions for the reporting month fell 0.4 point from the previous month to 99.3 against the 2015 base of 100.

After using the phrase “worsening” — the most pessimistic expression adopted by the government — for March and April, the office upgraded the view, saying that downside movements had come to a halt in May and the two following months.

The latest downgrade of the evaluation followed Japan’s weak industrial output data for August — an element in the coincident index based on indicators sensitive to the economic condition.

As “worsening” indicates the world’s third-largest economy is highly likely to have fallen into recession, analysts cast doubt on the government’s position that the economy has been recovering at a moderate pace, supported by solid domestic demand.

Last Tuesday, the consumption tax rate was raised to 10 percent from 8 percent to help pay for swelling social security costs amid the rapid graying of the country’s population.

Concerns are growing over the outlook for the economy as the tax hike could dampen private consumption, a key component of Japan’s gross domestic product, while the global economy is slowing amid escalating trade tension between the United States and China.